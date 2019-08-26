Prospect Capital Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $166.69M (-4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PSEC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.

