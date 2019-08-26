Range Resources, Oasis Petroleum, three others cut at Ladenburg

Range Resources (RRC -2.4% ) and Oasis Petroleum (OAS -4.2% ) fall sharply after Ladenburg Thalmann downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy, part of a negative take for energy E&P stocks, cutting stock price targets to $5 from $11 for RRC and to $5 from $7 for OAS.

Reduced estimated free cash flow resulting from lower projected commodity prices combined with uncertainty resulting from the escalation of the trade war will provide additional headwinds for the exploration and production group, analyst Michael Schmitz says.

The firm also cuts Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS +0.7% ), High Point Resources (HPR -0.4% ) and Ring Energy (REI +3.2% ) to Neutral from Buy, with respective $1, $2.50 and $3 stock price targets.

RRC's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.

OAS's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.