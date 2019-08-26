Vivendi presses case against Mediaset's pan-Europe plan

Vivendi (VIVHY -0.2% ) has issued a court challenge to Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY) to make sure it can vote against the latter company's plan to build a European media business.

Vivendi says the proposal infringes its minority-shareholder rights, while Mediaset bars a vote from its hostile shareholder, calling the stake illegitimate.

The two companies have been bitterly fighting since their leaders (Vivendi's Vincent Bollore and Mediaset's Silvio Berlusconi) fell out over a failed pay TV deal three years ago.

Vivendi has a 29% stake, but two-thirds are held by an arms-length trust that's barred from voting, and the remaining 9.99% direct voting rights aren't enough to block Mediaset's deals on its own.

A special shareholder meeting is set to take up Mediaset's Media for Europe plan Sept. 4.