Phibro Animal Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Phibro Animal (NASDAQ:PAHC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-21.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $206M (-2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PAHC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.