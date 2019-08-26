Lancaster Colony Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $331.56M (+7.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, lanc has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.