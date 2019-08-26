Consumer  | On the Move

RV sector unfazed by fresh shipments data

|About: Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)|By:, SA News Editor

Total RV shipments fell 23.2% in July to 28,044 wholesale shipments, according to data from the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association.

Towable RV volume was down 23.9% during the month and motorhomes volume was off 17.6%.

The RV sector is broadly higher on the day as investors gauge the impact of the fresh shipments data amid a backdrop of oversupply.

Gainers include Camping World Holdings (CWH +2.9%), Winnebago (WGO +1.8%), Thor Industries (THO +2.2%), LCI Industries (LCII +1%) and Patrick Industries (PATK +0.8%).

