Starbucks looks to leverage pumpkin season

Starbucks (SBUX +1.5% ) is adding a pumpkin cream cold brew drink to its menu to mark the first pumpkin addition since pumpkin spice latte was unveiled in 2003 and became a sensation in short time.

The new pumpkin drink from the Seattle company is reported to be less sweet than PSL and have a stronger coffee taste.

Pumpkin Spice Latte will make its earliest appearance ever on the full SBUX menu this year when baristas start concocting it tomorrow at U.S. stores.

Shares of Starbucks are up 49% YTD, ripping past broad market averages despite some perceived risk that an extended U.S.-China trade war could be bad for business.