Lincoln Financial prices cash tender offer for notes

Lincoln Financial Group (LNC +0.5% ) reports pricing of cash tender offer for its 6.15% senior notes due 2036 and its 4.85% senior notes due 2021.

Offers $1,383.76 per $1,000 principal amount for 2036 notes and $1,049.49 per $1,000 for 2021 notes.

$105.5M of aggregate principal amount of 2036 notes and $3.85M of 2021 notes have been accepted.

The company doesn't expect to accept for purchase any notes tendered after the early tender deadline, which was Aug. 23, 2019.

