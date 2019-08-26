American Woodmark Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.96 (-3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $433.15M (+1.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMWD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.