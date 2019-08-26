BAML sees upside from Aramark CEO retirement

Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees the retirement of Aramark (ARMK +3.5% ) CEO Eric Foss as a potential M&A catalyst.

"We see this as a positive development that likely facilitates a constructive process with activist investor Mantle Ridge (rather than a disruptive proxy battle), and focuses the company on driving shareholder value," advises analyst Gary Bisbee.

BAML lifts its price objective to $48 from $42 (18.5X the FY20 EPS estimate) due to increased confidence that shareholder value creation will be the focus of the company. The sell-side consensus PT of $43.46.