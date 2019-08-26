Maple Leaf Green announces LOI to acquire land, assets and business of Woodmere Nursery
- Maple Leaf Green World (OTCQX:MGWFF +1.8%) has signed a letter of intent to acquire all of Tangible capital assets, including land, buildings, greenhouse equipment and goodwill of the business as a going concern owned by Woodmere Nursery Ltd., at its Telkwa, BC location.
- Woodmere Nursey has about 80 acres of land with 52 greenhouses. It grows 12.5 to 13M seedlings per year in 7 acres of computer controlled greenhouses.
- This transaction will enable Maple Leaf to obtain necessary funding for completion of its previously announced unfinished Telkwa facility and space for expansion, and another source of income from Woodmere operations.