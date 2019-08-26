Volcker rule revamp could hurt bank credit quality - Moody's

The proposed changes to the Volcker rule, which aim to streamline and improve the efficacy of requirements first adopted in 2013, could "potentially encourage some banks to take greater risks, a credit negative," said Ana Arsov, managing director at Moody's Investor Services.

She points out that these changes, which look likely to be approved by the relevant government agencies, are coming at a time when lower interest rates are putting pressure on bank net interest margins.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, KRE, VFH

