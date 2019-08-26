Texas Freight taps Orbcomm solution for fleet

Texas Freight Services has chosen Orbcomm (ORBC +1.9% ) to provide its in-cab solution across its fleet.

The dry-van truckload carrier gains GPS fleet tracking through Orbcomm's in-cab solution, which connects to the truck's CANbus to get information from various systems including the engine, brakes, and fuel tanks.

Texas Freight is also using an integration to link FleetManager data to McLeod Software's transportation management system and workflow application, as well as incorporating Orbcomm's scanning application into operations for electronic submission of proof of delivery paperwork.