BAML negative on Ralph Lauren
Aug. 26, 2019 1:38 PM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL)RLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch sticks with an Underperform rating on Ralph Lauren (RL -0.4%) and drops earnings estimates to adjust for the lower multiple that is warranted due to macro factors.
- "Our revised outlook factors in Macy’s (19% of FY19 sales) plans to tighten CY2H inventory and weaker tourist spending. We think RL is especially at risk because it’s still struggling to revitalize its brand image and losing share at department stores with sell-out running down mid-single digits for the past year," observes BAML analyst Heather Balsky.
- The firm takes it price objective down to $76 vs. the sell-side average PT of $124.88.