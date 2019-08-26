Golden Predator intends to reopen Brewery Creek

Aug. 26, 2019 1:41 PM ETSabre Gold Mines Corp. (SGLDF)SGLDFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Golden Predator Mining (OTCQX:NTGSF) announced its formal intention to reopen the Brewery Creek mine, in Yukon that was closed in 2002.
  • The company conducted exploration drilling on the project from 2010 to 2013 and increased the resource fivefold
  • Preliminary economic assessment resource estimation included an indicated oxide resource of 577,000 troy ounces of gold in 14.2M tonnes averaging 1.27 g/t gold and an inferred oxide resources of 279,000 troy ounces of gold in 9.3M tonnes averaging 0.93 g/t gold.
  • Additionally, resource estimate contains indicated sulphide resources of 142,000 troy ounces of gold in 3.5M tonnes at 1.28 g/t gold and inferred sulphide resources totalling 546,000 troy ounces of gold in 12.4M tonnes at 1.37 g/t gold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.