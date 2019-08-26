Golden Predator intends to reopen Brewery Creek
Aug. 26, 2019 1:41 PM ETSabre Gold Mines Corp. (SGLDF)SGLDFBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Golden Predator Mining (OTCQX:NTGSF) announced its formal intention to reopen the Brewery Creek mine, in Yukon that was closed in 2002.
- The company conducted exploration drilling on the project from 2010 to 2013 and increased the resource fivefold
- Preliminary economic assessment resource estimation included an indicated oxide resource of 577,000 troy ounces of gold in 14.2M tonnes averaging 1.27 g/t gold and an inferred oxide resources of 279,000 troy ounces of gold in 9.3M tonnes averaging 0.93 g/t gold.
- Additionally, resource estimate contains indicated sulphide resources of 142,000 troy ounces of gold in 3.5M tonnes at 1.28 g/t gold and inferred sulphide resources totalling 546,000 troy ounces of gold in 12.4M tonnes at 1.37 g/t gold.