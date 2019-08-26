UBS goes bearish on equities, for first time since euro-zone crisis

UBS Global Wealth Management, which oversees more than $2.48% in invested assets, cut its stock positioning relative to high-grade bonds in order to reduce exposure to political uncertainty and trade wars, Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer, wrote in a note.

The shift reflects a new underweight position in emerging market stocks, which "are more exposed to heightened market volatility, a slowing global economy, and heightened trade tensions," he wrote.

Still, he warns against "large equity underweights" and continues to expect that the U.S. can avoid a recession next year.

