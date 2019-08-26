Italian government deal moves closer - Reuters

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) rises 1.9% after Italy's opposition Democratic Party (PD) indicated it dropped a veto on Giuseppe Conte serving another term as prime minister, improving the prospects for a deal between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and PD to form an Italian government, Reuters reports.

Conte, who belongs to neither party but is close to 5 Star, resigned last week after the coalition of League and 5 Star fell apart. His reinstatement, which 5-Star wanted buy the center-left faction of PD resisted, was the main obstacle to deal between the parties that traditionally oppose each other.

