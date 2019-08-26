Philip Morris-Altria merger talk makes the rounds

Wells Fargo updates on the unusual drop in shares of Philip Morris International (PM -4% ) on a day that Altria (NYSE:MO) is showing a cool 1.45% gain .

Analyst Bonnie Herzog: "While we haven't heard any specific news to explain the moves, we believe it could have to do with renewed speculation about a PM/MO combo – a call we first made in December 2016 and we still very much believe will happen especially considering MO's stake in JUUL and iQOS. Also, we find it curious that PM recently announced they will no longer be presenting at the upcoming Barclays consumer conference next week."

Neither company has commented on today's action and chatter despite media coverage.