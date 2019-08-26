Suncor, Shell join opposition to Enbridge's Mainline changes
Aug. 26, 2019 3:44 PM ETSuncor Energy Inc. (SU), RDS.A, ENB, MEGEFSU, RDS.A, ENBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor16 Comments
- Suncor Energy (SU +0.6%) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.1%) ask Canada's National Energy Board to urgently review Enbridge's (ENB +0.6%) proposal to switch to fixed contracts on its Mainline pipeline system, arguing the changes would be an abuse of ENB's market power.
- They join MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF -4.1%) and the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada in growing opposition to ENB's proposal to introduce long-term fixed-volume contracts on North America’s largest pipeline system.
- Canadian shippers fear U.S. refiners will snap up much of Mainline's capacity under the proposal and worry that contracts would tie them into delivering crude to the Midwest region, limiting their ability to reach more liquid markets such as the U.S. Gulf Coast.