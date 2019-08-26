Oil ends lower as potential U.S.-Iran meeting sparks oversupply concerns

Crude oil prices gave up solid early gains to settle lower in a volatile session, as the outlook for increased supply of Iranian crude after France's Pres. Macron raised hopes for a deal between the U.S. and Iran outweighed the likelihood that the U.S. and China could find a way to end their trade war.

WTI October crude settled -1% at $53.64/bbl after reaching as high as $55.26/bbl, and Brent finished -1.1% to $58.70/bbl after hitting an early high of $60.17.

Prices fell after Macron said preparations were underway for a potential meeting between Pres. Trump and Iran Pres. Rouhani in the coming weeks to find a solution to nuclear related sanctions.

"The prospect for talks between [Trump and Rouhani] is a tantalizing, bearish element for oil prices," says Again Capital's John Kilduff. "Any thawing in the U.S.-Iran relationship would naturally expect to involve easing of sanctions on Iran, resulting in increased oil sales. The market can barely handle current supply levels."

News of "U.S.-China trade talks are bullish," but traders fear there could be 15M-20M barrels of oil sitting in a China port, "as well as a flood of Iranian oil in the future," says Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group.

ETFs: USO, XLE, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX