Ascent, Monitronics waive quoting condition under merger pact

Ascent Capital Group (OTC:ASCMA) and its wholly owned Monitronics International subsidiary enter a waiver under their agreement to merge that seems to allow more time for Monitronics shares issued through the merger to be quoted on OTC Markets or a similar market after the merger is complete.

The two parties agree to waive the condition that the Monitronics common stock shares to be issued to Ascent's common stock shareholders and the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement be quoted on the OTC Markets or any similar national or international quotation service and that Monitronics shall try to cause its common stock to be quoted on any tier of the OTC Markets or any similar national or international quotation services as quickly as practicable after the merger is complete.

It's now expected that the Monitronics common stock will begin to be quoted on the OTC Markets on or prior to the second business day following the completion of the merger.

The merger is expected to be completed on or about Aug. 30, 2019.