Stocks overcome skepticism to rally as Trump says China wants trade deal

Stocks rebounded from Friday's sharp selloff, as Pres. Trump helped ease investor concerns with a much more optimistic tone on a potential trade deal with China, saying China asked to "get back to the table" for talks.

But many analysts view the latest flurry of trade-related comments with skepticism, noting both the U.S. and China have at several points suggested they were making progress on an agreement, only to back away from a deal.

"There is a little sense of optimism that the U.S. and China could restart talks, but at the same time you also have some hesitation," said Yousef Abbasi, director of U.S. institutional equities at INTL FCStone, noting lighter than usual trading volumes.

But a win is a win, and gains were broad-based, as mega-cap stocks within the S&P 500 communication services (+1.5%) and information technology (+1.4%) sectors provided influential leadership; the trade-sensitive materials sector (+0.3%) posted the smallest increase.

U.S. Treasury prices finished lower, giving up an overnight rally following Trump's trade comments, with the two-year yield adding 2 bps to 1.55% and the 10-year yield rising a basis point also to 1.55%.

WTI crude oil settled -1% to $53.64/bbl on speculation that a possible U.S.-Iran meeting could lead to oversupply.