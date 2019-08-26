Knoll acquires Fully

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) announces the acquisition of Fully, a Portland, Oregon-based ecommerce furniture brand, for purchase price of $35M, plus contingent future payments.

Fully’s trailing twelve months’ revenues were $54M, and will continue to operate as an independent company and B Corp headquartered in Portland, and will maintain its spirited, independent brand identity and website.

The acquisition of Fully represents a digitally native platform for Knoll, allowing it to reach a new audience principally outside of its current distribution.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive in the first year. Knoll funded the acquisition through cash on hand and borrowings under its credit facility.