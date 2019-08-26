Freddie Mac mortgage portfolio rises 6.3% annualized in July

Freddie Mac's (OTCQB:FMCC) total mortgage portfolio increased $11.7B to $2.251T during July.

Liquidations during the month of $30.6B, or annualized liquidation rate of 16.4%, compares with $31.9B, or 17.2% rate, in June; YTD annualized liquidation rate is 13.6% compared with 13.5% for full-year 2018.

Aggregate unpaid principal balance of its mortgage-related portfolio decreased by ~$100M in July.

Measure of exposure to changes in portfolio value averaged $54M in July; duration gap averaged one month.

Single-family seriously delinquent rate improved to 61 basis points in July from 63 basis points in June; multifamily delinquency rate remained flat at 3 bps.