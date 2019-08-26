Plains gives up steel tariff surcharge for Cactus II pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline (PAA, PAGP) says it is abandoning plans to charge Permian oil shippers a $0.05/bbl fee on its Cactus II pipeline to recoup higher construction costs caused by the Trump administration's steel tariffs.

The reversal comes a week after Permian producers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) and Encana (NYSE:ECA) challenged the surcharge in a joint protest to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The 670K bbl/day Cactus II is the first of three major Permian pipelines expected to start up this year to ease the bottleneck to refineries and export terminals on the U.S. Gulf Coast.