Exxon taps Mosaic Materials to explore carbon capture technology

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it will team up with engineering firm Mosaic Materials to explore the advancement of technology to remove carbon dioxide from emissions sources.

Mosaic Materials is developing a technology that uses porous solids to separate carbon dioxide from air or flue gas, and the agreement with XOM will enable further discussion between the two companies to evaluate opportunities for industrial uses of the technology at scale.

Mosaic CEO Thomas McDonald says the company's technology allows for the separation of carbon dioxide "from nearly any gas mixture using moderate temperature and pressure changes."