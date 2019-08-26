Hawaiian Electric seeks bids for 900 MW of renewables

Hawaiian Electric (NYSE:HE) has launched its largest-ever renewable energy procurement, seeking 900 MW between Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island, with the first projects coming online in 2022.

The state is aiming to supply 100% renewable energy by 2045, and HE says renewable generation will make up nearly a third of the utility's generation portfolio by year's end.

HE's request for proposals seeks technologies equal to 594 MW of solar for Oahu, 135 MW for Maui and up to 203 MW for Hawaii Island, "depending on whether other renewable energy projects are available on that island."

HE is seeking resources to generate ~2M MWh/year to help end its use of coal and continue reducing its reliance on expensive oil-fired power.