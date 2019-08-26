Taronis boosts dividend for Taronis Fuels

Taronis Technologies (TRNX +9.5% ) says it plans to distribute five shares of Taronis Fuels for every current share of Taronis Technologies outstanding, an increase from the previous one-to-one ratio.

TRNX expects the new record date for the share distribution will be Nov. 5, 2019, which is 60 days from the date it plans to file the Taronis Fuels Form-10 registration.

TRNX also says its Water Pilot subsidiary won a new valve installation contract with an unnamed property management firm for work at a 22-story luxury condominium in Miami, Fla.