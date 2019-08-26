NorthWestern nudged out of Sell rating at Williams Capital

NorthWestern Corp. (NWE +1.8% ) is moving higher after Williams Capital upgrades shares to Hold from Sell with a $66 price target, saying the shares no longer trade at a level representing as significant a downside risk.

Williams says its upgrade is not predicated on the uncertainties of the Montana supply plan filing, but the firm does see the potential for a better fundamental growth outlook ahead if the plan is better received than the 2016 MPSC reaction.

NWE's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.