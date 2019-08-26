AT&T No. 2 exit paves way for woman executive

The surprise exit of AT&T's (NYSE:T) No. 2 executive clears the way for a woman to ascend to the biggest role for a female executive in the company's history.

John Donovan said today that he'd retire from his role as CEO of AT&T Communications, the company's biggest business unit with phone, broadband and pay TV, as of Oct. 1 after leading that unit for two years.

Insiders and observers think he's likely to be replaced by Lori Lee, the company's CEO of Latin America and global marketing officer. Mentioned second-most in an informal Bloomberg survey: Susan Johnson, executive VP of global connections and supply chain. (Others named were WarnerMedia chief John Stankey and AT&T Business lead Thaddeus Arroyo.)

Lee, a 20-year-plus veteran, was setting up for a prominent position with the company a few years ago when it named her to lead the integration in the $85B Time Warner acquisition.