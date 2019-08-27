Papa John's eyes Arby's Lynch for new CEO - Bloomberg

Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) is set to name Arby's President Rob Lynch as its new chief executive officer, Bloomberg reports.

That could come as soon as Tuesday, according to the report. Lynch would replace Steve Ritchie.

The pizza chain has been under fire with slowing revenues and high pressure from activist shareholder Starboard Value. Starboard has put $250M into the company since February.

Lynch had joined Arby's in 2013 as chief marketing officer, and had previously worked at Procter & Gamble and Yum Brands.