Nexa resources to acquire Karmin Exploration for $69.3M

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Karmin for $69.3M or ~$0.77 in cash on a fully diluted basis and will provide Karmin $700K demand loan to cover certain expenses of the Transaction.

The Transaction will be effected by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement pursuant to the Business Corporations Act and will require approval by at least 66 2/ 3 % of the votes cast by Karmin shareholders present in person or by proxy at a special meeting of Karmin shareholders.

Transaction is expected to be completed in 4Q19.