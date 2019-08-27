Regis reports bottom-line beat in Q4

Regis (NYSE:RGS) reports same-store sales down 0.1% in Q4, as a result of 4.3% decline in Y/Y transactions, partially offset by a 4.2% increase in ticket.

Same-store sales service -0.9% and retail +3.2% for the quarter.

Company-owned salon revenue slipped 20.3% to $210.1M, driven by the decrease of 767 salons profitably sold and converted to the Company’s asset-light franchise portfolio over the past 12 months and the closure of 133 unprofitable salons.

Franchise revenue up 3.3% to $38.1M.

Service revenue dropped 22.4% to $169.58M.

Product revenue declined 13.8% to $52.61M.

Royalties and fees grew 24.2% to $25.99M.

Adjusted EBITDA margin advanced 610 bps to 15.9%.

Store count -1,023 Y/Y to 7,145.

The company repurchased 2.6M common stock at an average price of $18.68/share for $48.3M, during the quarter.

