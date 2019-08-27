Mesoblast advancing Revascor in heart failure

Based on FDA feedback, Mesoblast (OTCPK:MEOBF) will conduct a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating cell therapy Revascor in patients with end-stage heart failure who have a left ventricular assist device (LVAD).

The primary endpoint will be the reduction in mucosal bleeding events. Secondary endpoints will include various measures of cardiovascular function.

Another Phase 3 assessing Revascor in New York Heart Association Class II/III moderate to advanced heart failure patients is in process. The primary endpoint is reduction in recurrent heart failure-related major adverse cardiac events in patients with left ventricular dysfunction, as well as delay or prevent disease progression to terminal cardiac events, defined as death, LVAD implantation, or cardiac transplant.