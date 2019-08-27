Lexaria Bio nabs new Australian patent

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP) has received a new Australian patent: #2016367037 - “Stable ready-to-drink beverage compositions comprising lipophilic active agents”.

The portfolio has increased to 16 awarded patents protecting its DehydraTECH drug delivery platform.

This new patent, together with Australian Patent #2016367036 “Methods for formulating orally ingestible compositions comprising lipophilic active agents”, are the first patents granted in Lexaria’s second and third patent families.

These patents include claims for the use of DehydraTECH technology with respect to not only food and beverage use, but for the first time also for pharmaceutical applications.