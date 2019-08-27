J.M. Smucker -3% after soft quarter

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) says its Q1 performance fell short of expectations primarily due to the timing of shipments and deflationary pricing in the coffee and peanut butter categories, as well as competitive activity in the premium dog food category.

Sales were down 6% during the quarter to $1.78B after lower volume/mix reduced sales by 3 percentage points. Declines for private label pet food offerings and coffee factored into the sales drop. Net price realization reduced net sales by 1 percentage point, mostly due to lower pricing for coffee and peanut butter, partially offset by higher pricing for pet food and snacks. Foreign currency exchange was neutral.

Gross margin arrived at 39.3% of sales vs. 35.6% a year ago.

Adjusted operating income was down 8.3% to $291M.

Looking ahead, the food company anticipates full-year EPS of $8.35 to $8.55 vs. $8.45 to $8.65 prior and $8.45 consensus.

Shares of J.M. Smucker are down 2.59% premarket to $110.00.

