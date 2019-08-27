J. Jill +7% after positive traffic trend

J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) trades higher after the retailer tops Q2 sales, EBITDA and EPS estimates. The company says it saw improved full price selling during the summer months and maintained positive traffic for the quarter.

Comparable sales fell off 1.2% during the quarter vs. -2.0% consensus.

Adjusted EBITA fell 57% to $12.6M, which was high enough to beat the consensus mark of $10.2M.

Gross margin was 58.3% of sales vs. 57.4% consensus. Operating margin came in at 2.2% of sales vs. -0.1% consensus.

Looking ahead, J. Jill sees total sales growth flat to down 2% and EPS of $0.20 to $0.24 vs. $0.20 consensus.

Shares of J. Jill are up 6.73% premarket to $2.22.

Previously: J. Jill EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Aug. 27)