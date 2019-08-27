BMO Financial Q3 earnings, PCL rise

BMO Financial Group (NYSE:BMO) fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of C$2.38 (US$1.80) falls short of the average analyst estimate of C$2.49 and increases from C$2.30 in Q2 and C$2.36 in the year-ago quarter.

Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended July 31, 2019 was C$619M (US$468M) vs. C$487M a year earlier.

"While provisions for credit losses increased this quarter from very low levels, overall credit quality remains strong," said CEO Darryl White.

Q3 Canadian Personal & Commercial Banking adjusted net income of C$649M rose 1% Y/Y.

Q3 U.S. Personal & Commercial Banking adjusted net income of C$379M rose 1% Y/Y.

Q3 BMO Wealth Management adjusted net income of C$257M fell from C$301M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 BMO Capital Markets adjusted net income of C$318M increased 5% Y/Y.,

Q3 adjusted ROE of 13.5% vs. 13.9% in Q2 and 15.0% in Q3 2018.

Q3 adjusted efficiency ratio 51.9% vs. 57.3% in Q2 and 57.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Previously: Bank of Montreal EPS misses by C$0.11, misses on revenue (Aug. 27)