Huge crowds at Costco's Shanghai opening

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) was forced to close its new store in China early due to large crowds after officials warned on the impact on local traffic.

"Because there is a high concentration of people around the newly opened supermarket, for the safety of the public we recommend that residents consume in a reasonable manner," reported a state-run media outlet in Shanghai.

The crowd of deal seekers at the Costco outlet was estimated to be in the thousands.

Costco's performance in China is being closely watched to see if there is any consumer backlash from the U.S.-China trade war.