Papa John's +3% after naming new CEO

About: Papa John's International... (PZZA)

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) confirms the appointment of Rob Lynch as the company's new CEO.

Lynch previously served as president of Arby's, where he led the brand’s dramatic turn-around to strong growth and profitability.

The company also reiterates that recent operating results were in-line with the FY19 plan. On the basis of continued solid results as of the current date, the company reaffirms its most recent outlook for EPS of $1.00 to $1.20 vs. $1.13 consensus.

PZZA +2.65% premarket to $44.98

