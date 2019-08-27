Scotiabank Q3 rises on gains in Canadian, international banking

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) fiscal Q3 EPS of C$1.88 (US$1.42), exceeding the consensus estimate of C$1.85, rises from C$1.70 in Q2 and C$1.76 in Q3 2018.

Also announced a C$0.03 per share increase in its quarterly dividend to C$0.90 per common share.

"Canadian Banking reported good results this quarter, producing positive operating leverage, margin expansion, and double-digit deposit growth. Canadian Wealth Management earnings grew 20%, with good organic growth and strong contributions from MD Financial and Jarislowsky Fraser," said President and CEO Brian Porter.

Q3 adjusted net interest income of C$4.37B rose from C$4.19B in Q2 and C$4.09B in Q3 2018.

Q3 adjusted ROE 14.3% vs. 14.5% in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 Canadian Banking adjusted net interest income of C$2.12B increased from C$1.99B in Q2 and C$2.02B in the year-ago period; adjusted net income of C$1.17B rose from C$10.6B in Q2 and C$1.14B in Q3 2018.

Q3 International Banking adjusted net interest income of C$2.16B increased from C$2.12B in Q2 and C$1.87B in Q3 2018; adjusted net income of C$941M rose from C$900M in the previous quarter and C$784M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 8:15 AM ET.

Previously: Bank of Nova Scotia EPS beats by C$0.03, beats on revenue (Aug. 27)