Eni makes 1T cf gas discovery in Nigeria

Eni (NYSE:E) says it made a "significant" gas and condensate find onshore Nigeria, with reserves estimated at 1T cf of gas and 60M barrels of condensate, as part of its near-field onshore drilling campaign in the Niger Delta.

Eni says it made the discovery in the deeper sequences of the Obiafu-Obrikom fields with the Obiafu-41 deep well, which will immediately be placed on stream.

The find also has further potential that will be assessed with the next appraisal campaign, the company says.

Eni's equity gas production in Nigeria last year was 92B cf, or ~5% of the country's total gas output.