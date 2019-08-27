Analysts praise BILI's Q2 user growth
Aug. 27, 2019 8:09 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)BILIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Citi lowers its Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) target from $23 to $20 and maintains a Buy rating after yesterday's Q2 beats.
- The firm says it's "mindful of near-term weakness for delayed licenses" and cites the acceleration of MAU growth the "bright spot" of the quarter.
- Average MAUs reached 110.4M (+30% Y/Y) and mobile MAUs grew to 96.2M (+35%) in Q2.
- Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong (Buy, $17.90 target) says the executed user growth and retention "paves the way for long-term growth."
- BILI ADRs are down 1.4% pre-market to $14.30. The company has a Buy average Sell Side rating.