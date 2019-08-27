Analysts praise BILI's Q2 user growth

Aug. 27, 2019 8:09 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)BILIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Citi lowers its Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) target from $23 to $20 and maintains a Buy rating after yesterday's Q2 beats.
  • The firm says it's "mindful of near-term weakness for delayed licenses" and cites the acceleration of MAU growth the "bright spot" of the quarter.
  • Average MAUs reached 110.4M (+30% Y/Y) and mobile MAUs grew to 96.2M (+35%) in Q2.
  • Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong (Buy, $17.90 target) says the executed user growth and retention "paves the way for long-term growth."
  • BILI ADRs are down 1.4% pre-market to $14.30. The company has a Buy average Sell Side rating.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.