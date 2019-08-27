Chanticleer Holdings unloads South Africa Hooters

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) announces that it entered into a non-binding letter of intent for the sale of its five South Africa Hooters locations for $1.065M, which is expected to result in net proceeds of approximately $360K to Chanticleer.
The company says net working capital of its consolidated financial statements is expected to improve by approximately $750K to $900K after the sale.
Chanticleer will retain a 50% interest in the gambling portion of the South Africa Hooters business.
The deal is expected to close by the end of September.
CEO statement: "The benefits of the transaction are numerous, including a cash infusion, improving working capital and alleviating some financial reporting complexities associated with foreign currency translation. Importantly, we have retained a 50% interest in the gaming side of the business which should be highly profitable going forward."
Source: Press Release
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox