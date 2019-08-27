Roku growing faster than Netflix, says bull; ROKU +1.4%

William Blair analysts expect Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to hit 80M active accounts by 2025 with platform revenue of $4.5B.

In the recent Q2 report, Roku said it reached 30.5M active users in the quarter, up 39% Y/Y.

The firm says Roku's streaming service is growing faster than Netflix at its international expansion stage.

Key quote: "Looking at Roku’s most recent nine quarters against those of Netflix in the beginning stages of Phase II, Roku, on average, achieved 9% quarter-over-quarter growth, compared with Netflix’s average of 8%."

William Blair maintains an Outperform rating and $145 price target. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.