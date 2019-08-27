Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -2% after BAML cut

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowers Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) to an Underperform rating from Neutral on concerns over the restaurant company meeting earnings expectations.

"We are worried that the lack of traffic traction resulting from the price-aggressive strategy means Red Robin will struggle to find a sustainable answer for long-term traffic, which is necessary for the health of the brand," updates the firm.

BAML expects FY20 EBITDA of $93.5M vs. $95.4M prior and $107.3M consensus.

BAML's price objective of $30 is below the sell-side consensus PT of $34.70.