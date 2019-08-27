Revance extends decision timeline for Mylan for Botox biosimilar

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) has amended its agreement with Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) extending the target date to April 30, 2020 (or 30 days from the date RVNC provides MYL with certain deliverables) for the latter to decide whether to continue development and commercialization of a biosimilar to Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) BOTOX (onabotulinumtoxinA).

MYL has agreed to pay RVNC an additional $5M in consideration for the extended timeline. RVNC is also eligible to receive up to $100M in clinical and regulatory milestones and up to $225M in sales milestones plus royalties.