BlackRock tightens guidelines on CEOs serving on several boards

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is voicing its opposition to U.S. CEOs who sit on more than one corporate board beside their own, contending that working as a director takes increasingly more time, Reuters reports, citing a report from BlackRock.

The world's largest asset manager voted against 94 CEOs running for re-election to corporate boards outside of their own in this year's proxy season vs. 32 last year, the report said.`

The move reflects a shift in BalckRock's guidelines, which previously considered two external director positions, besides the executive's own board, as manageable.