SPS Commerce acquires MAPADOC for $11.5M

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) has acquired MAPADOC business, an operating unit of SWK Technologies, Inc. and a leading provider of EDI System Automation solutions for the Sage and Acumatica markets for $11.5M in cash.

MAPADOC customers will have access to the industry’s broadest retail trading network, leading ERP, e-commerce and logistics applications, global supply chain partners, and opportunities to enhance supply chain efficiency.

The company anticipates nominal impact of acquisition in Q3 and FY2019 expected financial results.

The company expects the acquisition to contribute ~$2M in revenue and ~$1M in Adjusted EBITDA in FY2020.