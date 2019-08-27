Boeing confronts first lawsuit from 737 MAX customer

A Russian aircraft leasing company is suing Boeing (NYSE:BA) for breach of contract, in the first lawsuit brought against the U.S. plane maker by a customer over the grounded 737 MAX.

Rostec subsidiary Avia Capital Service says it gave Boeing a $35M cash deposit to secure an order for 35 of the MAX jets, which it wants returned with interest, plus $75M in "lost profit," $115M in compensatory damages and "several times the amount" in punitive damages.

The Russian firm says it would be willing to discuss an out-of-court settlement with Boeing.